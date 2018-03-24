Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Ex-gratia warning: Seafarers President urges members to participate in meetings

March 23, 2018
Philipp Richter
Government says seafarers who don’t participate in the association’s meetings could risk losing their ex-gratia payments.

President of the Seafarers Association Denniston Tibbetts says he and his council are working to enforce the regulations regarding meeting attendance and are educating members to attend at least four meetings a year, which they are required to do, or their ex gratia payments that are provided by Government are at risk.

“I know people who are members of this association for ten years and never been to a meeting and because government recognizes that, they are kind of forcing us, and rightfully so, to educate these people, you don’t just become a member and enjoy the ex gratia payments,” said Mr. Tibbetts, President of the Seafarers Association.

There are around 1200 Seafarer’s Association members, this number includes wives of Seafarers. There are about 800 seafarers and 400 meeting.
Many receive $650 a month payment, the stipend will increase next year by $100.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

