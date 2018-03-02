Ex-UCCI lecturer gets charge dropped in child pornography case

One of 13 charges laid against former UCCI lecturer Dr. Pierre Michel Pavlov Rameau has been dropped.

But it’s not one of sex and child pornography charges, the Crown has decided not to pursue Dr. Rameau’s first charge of using the ICT network to annoy.

That charge stemmed from him allegedly asking a student to send indecent photos through the social media app Snapchat.

But he still faces 12 charges of possession of indecent photograph of a child.

1,647 indecent photographs and films involving children were discovered on Dr. Pavlov’s property.

He now heads to Grand Court to answer those charges on 23 March.

