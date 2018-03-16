Ezzard Miller asks minister for no dive zone markers in North Side

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said he’s had enough of scuba divers violating the no dive zones in his district.

In the LA chamber Thursday (15 March), he said the no dive zones are frequented by shore divers referred by local dive operators, and live-aboard dive vessels. He also accused the Department of Environment of ‘misinforming’ the public.

He asked the environment minister to commit to instructing the DOE to install no dive zone markers.

“And place in each zone three markers, one on the roadside so the driving public will know where they can dive and can’t dive, one on the shoreline, and one at the drop-off,” said Mr. Miller.

Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour answered Mr. Miller’s question with three words, “Consider it done.”

