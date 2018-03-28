Family details disability access during their CaymanKind vacation

Cayman’s tourism sector is on a hot streak, this month announcing nine consecutive months of record-breaking air arrivals.

One midwestern US family says ease of disability access is chief among reasons they returned this month for a repeat visit, but they admit there is plenty of room for improvement.

Beth Ivankovic, her husband Slavko, and son TJ enjoy a midday stroll along Boggy Sands beach, part of the family’s second CaymanKind vacation.

“It’s such a beautiful island, but we found the last time we traveled with our son it was relatively easy to get around,” said Ms. Ivankovic.

She told Cayman 27 for her family, ease of access is top of mind when considering a tropical destination.

“TJ has cerebral palsy,” she said. “I am trying to find a place that we can rent or stay in that we can get him in the shower, that we can get him in the front door, that we can bathroom him easily, and then we can get to activities that most families would like to do.

She credits stingray city tour operators for going above and beyond to accommodate TJ’s wheelchair, but said at many places, it’s the little things that determine accessibility.

“One step can keep you out of a place of business, one step or two steps can keep you from having dinner, it’s the wide enough doorways, it’s able to get to a beach and get his beach wheelchair down to the beach, anything like that,” said Ms. Ivankovic.

“It’s pretty fun, pretty nice weather, pretty relaxing,” TJ told Cayman 27.

While he said he is enjoying what Cayman has to offer, accessibility challenges can be headache.

“It’s kind of frustrating, and I mean it’s just, sometimes I’m just like, why is this happening,” he said.

Ms. Ivankovic told Cayman 27 the ultimate act of Cayman kindness could be to put yourself in another’s shoes.

“Wherever you go, think about if you have a child with disabilities, if you had a service man or woman who was injured, could they come down and enjoy the beach? If you have a parent who loves to travel but has had knee or hip surgery could you bring them here and have a great family vacation?” she said.

Ms. Ivankovic, who is a disability access advocate back home in Wisconsin, admits she lowers her expectations for disability access when traveling.

She said Cayman is on the right track for accessibility, and plans to come back for another visit someday.

