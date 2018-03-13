Flow – Mobile Revolution
FIFA deems $1M fine ‘adequate’ as Webb loses appeal

March 12, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Former FIFA Vice President and Cayman Islands Football leader Jeffery Webb had his appeal for a reduced fine rejected according to a FIFA press release Monday 12th March.

The release states “After analysing and taking into consideration all circumstances of the case, the Appeal Committee determined that the fine imposed on Mr Webb in the amount of CHF 1,000,000, as ruled by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, was adequate in this case.”

The statement also reveals “Mr. Webb had not contested the lifelong ban imposed on him by the adjudicatory chamber. Consequently, Mr. Webb’s fine and lifelong ban are maintained, in accordance with art. 6 par. 1 h) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and art. 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The ban imposed on Mr Webb came into force on 9 September 2016.

Webb had his sentencing for charges of bribery, money laundering, racketeering and fraud rescheduled for a 7th time last week .

 

