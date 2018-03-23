Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Fire Service lacks ability to aid in search & rescue missions on the water

March 23, 2018
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Cayman’s Fire Service was not contacted Tuesday night (20 March) when three people were stranded on a boat just outside the South Sound channel. 

A Government spokesperson Thursday (22 March) confirms Fire Services was not called in to assist with the situation, adding the CIFS currently has no procedure in place for 911 dispatchers to call out the fire service for a rescue in the water.

This despite the CIFS recently receiving a boat, wave runners and rescue boards from the United Kingdom to enhance search and rescue capabilities.

Those new pieces of equipment are not fully operational as yet as staff need to be trained, according to the spokesperson, who added procedures and protocols between the CIFS and other agencies involved with search and rescue operations also need to be agreed upon.

In a recent interview with Cayman 27, Chief Fire Officer David Hails did not provide a timeline for when the equipment would be operational. 

Dispatchers can call the CIFS to help provide medial aid once a casualty has been removed from the water, the spokesperson said.

The three men involved in the incident are all safe. They were towed back to shore by a private watercraft.

Afterward they criticized the emergency response. Police say off-duty joint marine unit officers were en route.

