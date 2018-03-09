Fishermen hope for calmer seas

Those at the George Town fish market say the rough weather that caused them delays in fishing, may be coming to an end.

Last month we brought you a story about how rough weather was hurting their bottom line.

Today (8 March) fisherman Robert Prendergast says things appear to be getting better.

“Some days it’s just out you know, but in the next few days to come we will have beautiful weather, so we hope the fishermen can go and get some nice fish, because you know the market is kind of dry right now, so the customer depends on us now so we have to go and get some fish,” said Mr. Prendergast.

