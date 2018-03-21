Floating solar farm part of Meagre Bay Pond quarry plan

A 29-acre quarry proposed for a site near Meagre Bay Pond animal sanctuary includes a floating solar farm in its closure plans.

The plan was discussed at the National Conservation Council meeting last week.

DOE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said the floating solar array would be the first-of-its-kind in Cayman, and be installed after a planned three-year quarry operation.

Similar floating solar installations are already operational in China, and are planned for other parts of the world.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

