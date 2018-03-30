Football: Crowded top of table in CIFA Men’s Premier League

Here is a look at Round 12 of the CIFA Men’s Premier League:

Cayman Brac 3

Northside FC 0

Cayman Brac scores their first win of the season to improve to 1-9-2.

Elite SC 11

Tigers SC 2

Ten goals from league leader Christopher Reeves put Elite SC far ahead of Tigers and into 3rd place, now a single point ahead of both Latinos and Academy.

Future SC 2

East End FC 0

Michael Johnson and Tevin Yen provided the offense as Future got past league bottom dwellers East End.

Sunset FC 3

Cayman Athletic SC 2

After leading 2-0 at half, Sunset exploded for three goals with Daniel Cargill providing the go-ahead strike in the 70th minute.

