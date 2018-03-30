Football: Crowded top of table in CIFA Men’s Premier League

Here is a look at Round 12 of the CIFA Men’s Premier League:
Cayman Brac 3
Northside FC 0
Cayman Brac scores their first win of the season to improve to 1-9-2.
Elite SC 11
Tigers SC 2
Ten goals from league leader Christopher Reeves put Elite SC far ahead of Tigers and into 3rd place, now a single point ahead of both Latinos and Academy.
Future SC 2
East End FC 0
Michael Johnson and Tevin Yen provided the offense as Future got past league bottom dwellers East End.
Sunset FC 3
Cayman Athletic SC 2
After leading 2-0 at half, Sunset exploded for three goals with Daniel Cargill providing the go-ahead strike in the 70th minute.
