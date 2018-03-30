Kaaboo – Early Bird
Football: Crowded top of table in CIFA Men’s Premier League

March 29, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here is a look at Round 12 of the CIFA Men’s Premier League:

Cayman Brac 3 

Northside FC  0

Cayman Brac scores their first win of the season to improve to 1-9-2.

Elite SC 11

Tigers SC 2

Ten goals from league leader Christopher Reeves put Elite SC far ahead of Tigers and into 3rd place, now a single point ahead of both Latinos and Academy.

Future SC 2

East End FC 0

Michael Johnson and Tevin Yen provided the offense as Future got past league bottom dwellers East End.

Sunset FC 3

Cayman Athletic SC 2

After leading 2-0 at half, Sunset exploded for three goals with Daniel Cargill providing the go-ahead strike in the 70th minute.

 

2017-18 CIFA CPL UPDATE ROUND 12

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

