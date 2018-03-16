Forbes delivers ‘Making the impossible, possible’ speech at TedxUCCI: Bridges

Olympic hurdler Ronald Forbes returned to Cayman as part of TedxUCCI: Bridges, a public speaking event held at University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) Saturday 10th March.

Entitled ‘Making the impossible, possible’, Forbes says his speech was based on his own experiences in Cayman and how he persevered into becoming an Olympian.

“It does not just relate to track and field but everyday life. We have things that seem impossible until we challenge those things. My life jourey is just an example of that and what I’ve been through, and I enjoy the opportunity to deliver that message to a live crowd.”

Forbes, who speaks to students across Cayman quite often, admits he’s always taken an improvisational approach. The Olympic hurdler says TedxUCCI allowed him to assemble a more polish rendition of his life stories and experience.

“I had to rehearse, I had to have meetings every two days, I had to write a script. I am feeling really good about it. Public speaking involuntary opens yourself up, I enjoy it. A lot of people will look at a person but never quite know their journey.”

TedxUCCI: Bridges featured 7 speakers in total.

