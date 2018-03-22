Former firefighter vows to resist eviction after home sold to foreclosure

A former Cayman Islands Fire Service employee faces eviction from his Lower Valley home, but he says he’s not giving up without a fight.

“This 43,650 square foot property in Cayman, my rock, Cayman rock, I nah coming off of it,” said Raul Martinez.

He told Cayman 27 the bank has given him until 19 April to vacate the home he built himself.

He claims he was wrongfully dismissed from the fire department several years ago, and should have been granted disability for his Lupus. As a result, he said he fell deep into arrears and now the bank has sold the property.

“Yeah, I got an eviction notice, but that means crap to me, that means crap to me, I ain’t putting my tail between my legs and coming off this property, so you can sell it back to me, I will buy it back from you for a thousand dollars more than what the bank and for your paperwork trouble, but I ain’t moving from here,” said Mr. Martinez.

Mr. Martinez told Cayman 27 he’s hoping the buyers will hear of his family’s plight and halt the purchase. Mr. Martinez said he can be contacted at 322-2619

The issue of foreclosures has come to the fore due to several high profile cases in recent months. That has prompted several lawmakers to say they’re drafting motions to address the problem.

