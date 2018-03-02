Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Gaelic Football: Sarsfields knocks off defending champion Buffer’s Alley in week three action

March 1, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here’s a look at the results from week three in the Gaelic Football League:

 

Western Gaels 2.8 (14)

Gearoid Magner 1.4, Spike Anderson 1.0, Vinny Donnelly 0.1, Ian Smith 0.1, Niall Hanna 0.1, Darragh Murphy 0.1

Drew

Na Fianna 3.5 (14)

Killian Everard 2.3, Padraig Brosnan 1.1, Aengus 0.1

Oliver Plunketts 2.3 (9)

Karen McGuinness 1.3, Lisa Kemp 1.0

def

Na Piarsaigh 0.6 (6)

Eimear Devlin 0.4, Orla 0.1, Katy Bayles 0.1

Wolfe Tones 3.10 (19)

Mick Kehoe 0.5, Dan McKenna 1.1, Dave Collins 1.0, Pierre Vermuelen 1.0, Sean Lyne, 0.1 Rob Moorhead 0.1, Kevin Carragher 0.1, Tommy Kehoe 0.1

def

Shamrocks 1.2 (5)

Tim Womack 1.1, Colm Nix 0.1

Sarsfields 4.7 (19)

Anne Bjorge 1.2, Aurelie Cabart 1.2, Bobeth O’Garro 1.1, Katie Fleming 1.0, Olivia Shanks 0.2

def

Buffer’s Alley 1.0 (3)

Lauren Scott 1.0

Cabra Gaels 3.3 (12)

Brian O’Reilly 1.1, Derek O’Toole 1.0, Sam Garrido 1.0, Garry Lynch 0.1, Colman Beechinor 0.1

def

Gabriels 0.6 (6)

Tom Sheahan 0.2, Jonny McLaughlin 0.1, Bradford Betzner 0.1, Dwain McGuinness 0.1, Mark Keaney 0.1

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

