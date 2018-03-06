Ganja smugglers appear in court

Three Jamaican men made their initial court appearance today (5 March) after police say they found ganja and a gun in their canoe. Police busted the men on the high seas and they say the trio tried to smuggle around 250 lbs of marijuana into Cayman. Police said they also found a handgun and 49 rounds of ammunition on their boat. The incident happened Friday (2 March) just after midnight.

The men face charges of being concerned in the importation of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply. Police said investigations are in the early stages and therefore they have not been charged with any firearms-related offences as yet. No mentions or pleas were submitted in today’s court hearing. The case was moved to the 12 March where the men will appear via video link. Police said the drugs on board have an estimated street value of over $160,000.

