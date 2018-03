Here are this week’s average gas prices per imperial gallon, according to the Utility Regulation and Competition Office.

Here are the five least expensive places to fill up this week:

Refuel (87 Octane E10)………..$4.12

Refuel (90 Octane E10)………..$4.25

Four Winds…………………………$4.26

Peanuts………………………………$4.34

AA Seven Mile…………………….$4.38

Jose’s………………………………….$4.41

