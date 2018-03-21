Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News

Government seeks advice on health insurance for older persons

March 20, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Government is seeking advice from the public on how to best meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons. A survey recently started by Government invites input on the possible development of a standard health insurance contract for people aged 65 and older. Canadian human resource consultants Morneau Shepell are conducting both the survey and the study on behalf of the Health Insurance Commission and Department of Health Regulatory Services. The deadline for public input is 15 April. The link for the survey is www.dhrs.gov.ky.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: