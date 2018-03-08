Hand, Foot and Mouth disease declining in community

Public Health officials say Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease infections are decreasing in Cayman.

This comes a week after the Health Services Authority said there were 60 cases reported on island.

Public Health said late last year 25 cases of the disease seen but by the first 9 weeks of this year, it jumped to 108.

But it has been decreasing since then, according to Public Health. They said they together with HSA have been educating the community to reduce further spread.

“Here we’ve seen our numbers slow down this past week, we’ve had 24 and this is not just what was seen here at the government hospitals or clinics but also private pediatricians reporting in we saw 24 cases and last week there was 26 the week before that and then there was the height we had 41 cases,” said Public Health surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin – Munroe.

Public Health said the disease mostly affecting preschools or daycares in Grand Cayman.

They say no cases have been reported in Cayman Brac.

