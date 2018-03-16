Hazard Management tests Tsunami emergency response

Hazard Management Cayman Islands today (15 March) conducted its first Tsunami response exercise since Cayman’s real tsunami threat back in January.

That’s when HMCI came under fire for what many called delays in alerting the public about a Tsunami warning, which ended with a small Tsunami wave hitting Cayman.

You may not have received a text message alerting the public about the simulation today like in years past, that’s because Hazard Management was testing out new ways to get the word out to the masses in cases of an emergency here.

Hazard Management took a new approach to get the word out in today’s Tsunami exercise and Deputy Director of Preparedness Danielle Coleman said the department found its weaknesses.

“In January we saw there was internal communications issues that we have to iron out in case something does happen, how do we get the message out internally but to the public and how do we make sure that everybody is notified in a certain onset emergency, so it was a really good exercise to test that,” said Mrs. Coleman.

This was the first Tsunami exercise since the 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Honduras on 9 January, which triggered a tsunami warning for here 9:52 p.m., but Hazard Management didn’t issue a warning until after 10:30 p.m.

“But it is really important to make sure we are not just taking those lessons in January and seeing the flaws and not changing them so we are making real active steps to make those changes become a reality and make sure we can learn from that experience,” said Mrs. Coleman.

The government agency used Radio Cayman’s broadcast for the simulation today as well as social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, along with internal government communications.

“So there is a load of different layers that we’re trying to work on to make sure that message comes out in the middle of the night at as loud as clear as possible for every single member for the Cayman Islands, you know those messages really have to be very easy to spread because the hazard management office isn’t manned 24/7,” said Mrs. Coleman.

Mrs. Coleman said the more training the team has the better off they will be in case of an emergency like January’s tsunami or the Sol Jackson point terminal fuel fire.

“We often do the hurricane table top in May, but again we need to be doing more hands-on tabletop exercises, hands-on simulation exercises like this, just testing small aspects each time, it’s so important because we can see how we work together, how that collaboration works,” said Mrs. Coleman.

Mrs. Coleman said that Hazard Management is working with the regulatory authority OfReg to help create a multi-layered communication system, in this year’s Government budget just over $1.4 million has been allocated for national disaster preparedness and response services.

