He said, she said: McLean, O’Connor-Connolly squabble over delayed East End track

Thursday’s Legislative Assembly (15th March) saw calls from East End MLA Arden McLean to Sports Minister Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly for an update on the progress of a new track at the Donovan Rankine Playing Field. The addition was agreed to in the previous fiscal term. What ensued afterwards was could only be described as finger pointing, leaving more questions than answers.

“The project is planned to commence May 2018 the project is expected to take six weeks in completion, thus the estimated completion date is mid-July 2018” says O’Connor-Connolly.

McLean then asked “Mr. Speaker I wonder if the Minister can tell us why it wasn’t done in accordance with the what we were told the monies to would be done in the last fiscal year?”

That’s when the Sports Minister suggested perhaps it was McLean’s fault for the delay.

“My staff have informed me the honorable member from East End did not agree with the plans for East End, hence the delay for the East End completion” said O’Connor-Connolly.

McLean says the design was ineffective, raising his voice to proclaim “it was the middle of the field objected to it!”

The East End MLA went onto say that objection was in October and should not have caused what is now a six month delay.

“Why didn’t it get back earlier when we met there in October when they said it was going to take two to three days to get the revised drawings done in order to be completed by December 31st?” asked McLean.

After previously stating she was not constitutionally responsible for the public works response, the Sports Minister provided the following explanation.

“Mr. Speaker I am informed that due to the enormous amount of work and the prioritization at Public Works that it fell within the slot that it fell within.”

At the end of the day its another delay for a project that’s scheduled completion is way past its expiration date.”

