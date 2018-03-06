Holi (Festival of colours) celebrated in Cayman

Members of Cayman’s local Indian community gathered at Dart Family Park yesterday (4 March) to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi or the festival of colours.

It is one of the biggest Hindu festivals in India and is celebrated around the world. It heralds the start of spring.

The festival includes lots of singing, dancing and merriment. But most of all it’s colourful.

Those participating the celebrations throw colourful powders and water on each other for fun.

“It is about making this a second home as well because all people in Cayman and everyone in Cayman they are very supportive as well. Knowing the Indian community is playing Holi with them makes a difference,” said

Ritwik Mungal, committee member.

“It’s a multi-cultural society and everyone’s here not jut Indians as you can see clearly, ” said attendee Adam Czeremuszkin.

The event ended with Indian food.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

