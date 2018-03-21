Hot Rod Association revving up for East End racing facility

Shovels are in the ground as Cayman’s Hot Rod Association moves closer to completing a racing facility in East End.

They’re raising money privately and are looking for around $250,000 to speed up creation of a drag strip. They say a dirt bike track should be done within three to four months. They’re looking to have this entire facility done by the end of the year.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has more on this story.

Keeping illegal dirt bikers off the street continues to be a challenge, with one lawmaker recently lamenting the failure of a joint agreement between police and riders to have them ride safely off road under RCIPS supervision.

Those at the Hot Rod Association say they this facility would go a long way in addressing the issue.

A new road has been built to help construction vehicles get onto the property to build the facility, which is slated to include a flat path for the 4,000- foot drag strip.

“The main thing right now, get the bike guys off the road,” Hot Rod Association Joseph Powell said. “Get the dirt bike guys on the dirt that they can really do their tricks and stunts.”

Mr. Powell says the Association has raised enough private funding to start constructing a motorbike track on the land gifted to them by Government through a peppercorn lease. The aim — create safer roads for pedestrians and a safe place for Cayman’s motorsports community to have fun.

“It’s more dangerous for our people on the road, running into cars, running into pedestrians, anything can happen,” Mr. Powell said. “This is an open field. You can run off and won’t hurt no one.”

Mr. Powell says plans include a quarter mile drag strip for cars and a circuit for motorbikes at the High Rock Road site. He says he believes more people and entities will help out if they see the progress that is being made

“We got to help ourselves and all our friends helps us,” Mr. Powell said. “We be picking up rock. Everybody comes in and helps so, we’re going to get it.”

