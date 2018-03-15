HSA saves woman’s life

One woman today (14 March) credits the Health Services Authority for saving her life. Debbie Pennington Ebanks recently suffered a collapsed lung. While the injury isn’t in itself rare she said it was a frightening experience and one she was grateful to the HSA for helping her through it.

“In a matter of 15 minutes there was [a] some type of procedure that is done where a tube is inserted inside of you to elevate the lung, it was quite traumatic and excruciating but their attention their action and their aftercare was what I wanted to focus on,” said Ms. Pennington Ebanks. She said she has made a full recovery and is back at work.

