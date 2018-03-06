Hyman bows out of IAAF World Indoor 60-meter heats with early disqualification

Cayman’s Kemar Hyman was disqualified from the preliminary heats at the IAAF World Championships in Birmingham, London Saturday 3rd March after a false start.

Hyman, 28, Cayman’s national record holder in both the 60-meter indoor and 100-meter outdoor, told Cayman 27 his training regime had not been focused around the indoor event leading up to Saturday’s preliminary heats.

Running in lane one with eventual winner Christian Coleman of the United States, Hyman appeared to lose balance, breaking the plain, and subsequently being disqualified. The IAAF changed the rule to disqualify athletes for a single false in 2010.

The 28-year-old will now shift his focus to the Commonwealth Games held in Australia 4th-15th April.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

