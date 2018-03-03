Hyman prepares for fast 60-meter field at 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships

Cayman’s Kemar Hyman says the 60-meters at the IAAF World Indoor Championships 2nd-4th March is a perfect way to kick start training for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 4th-15th April.

“The main focus is Commonwealth, but we did some training towards the end of the month heading towards the World Indoor Championships.”

Hyman, who finished 11th in the semi-finals of 60-meters at the 2016 World Indoors, says the competition will be stiff.

“It’s going to be fast, I just have to do what I do, I think can come out into the semi-finals, and then the finals, but I just have to take it step-by-step. I’m not putting any pressure onto myself.”

Hyman says 2018 is already off to a busy start, with two major IAAF meets along April’s Commonwealth Games.

“This year is a little different since we have World Indoor and Outdoor Championships, but it’s great preparation for Commonwealth.”

Hyman, who ran 6.61 in 2016’s Indoors, says he is hoping for the best come Saturday’s heats.

“I’m not in the best indoor shape, time wise, it will take a little more time to get my wheels rolling. I just have to go in and execute to drop my time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

