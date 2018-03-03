Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Blind Sale
Sports

Hyman prepares for fast 60-meter field at 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships

March 2, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s Kemar Hyman says the 60-meters at the IAAF World Indoor Championships 2nd-4th March is a perfect way to kick start training for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 4th-15th April.

“The main focus is Commonwealth, but we did some training towards the end of the month heading towards the World Indoor Championships.”

Hyman, who finished 11th in the semi-finals of 60-meters at the 2016 World Indoors, says the competition will be stiff.

“It’s going to be fast, I just have to do what I do, I think can come out into the semi-finals, and then the finals, but I just have to take it step-by-step. I’m not putting any pressure onto myself.”

Hyman says 2018 is already off to a busy start, with two major IAAF meets along April’s Commonwealth Games.

“This year is a little different since we have World Indoor and Outdoor Championships, but it’s great preparation for Commonwealth.”

Hyman, who ran 6.61 in 2016’s Indoors, says he is hoping for the best come Saturday’s heats.

“I’m not in the best indoor shape, time wise, it will take a little more time to get my wheels rolling. I just have to go in and execute to drop my time.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: