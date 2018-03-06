ICCI on future of business

A group of students from the International College of the Cayman Islands saw firsthand what the future of business looks like with the rise of technology and say they learned more technology should lead to more employment opportunities.

Four students recently attended a Miami business and technology conference and instructor, Melisa Bent-Hamilton told us while some fear the rise of automated processes may mean less jobs for humans, that’s not true.

“There will be some amount of loss of jobs, but the take away is that even though one job might be taken over by a robot, that human will actually be utilized in a different way, to better serve other persons, there are certain things that a robot cannot do and customer service is definitely one of them,” said ICCI Instructor, Melisa Bent-Hamilton.

Mrs. Bent-Hamilton says the students were introduced to businesses across different sectors using technology to enhance their product.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

