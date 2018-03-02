Hurley’s Media Sales
International Women’s Month begins: Celebrating women all March long

March 1, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

It’s 1 March that means it’s the first day of International Women’s Month and this year’s theme is Press for Progress.
Today the Family Resource Center launched their gender violence prevention leadership training sessions, with international speaker and activist Dr. Jackson Katz. He said we are living in interesting times with movements across the world spreading the message of stamping out violence against women.
“Obviously women and girls are central to our lives, to our families, to our communities, so international woman’s day is a way to honor that and in particular, call attention to the need to center on and focus on woman’s needs and girl’s needs, in a way that doesn’t happen unfortunately enough,” said Activist, Dr. Katz.
He said he looks forward to how Cayman’s leaders will be implementing his message into their workplaces. International Women’s Day is celebrated on Thursday 8 March.

About the author

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

