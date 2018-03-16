James and Andrei Challenger animal cruelty trial vacated

Animal cruelty accused James and Andrei Challenger had their trial date for today (15 March) vacated.

The father and son duo pleaded not guilty to charges of causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision.

Andrei Challenger also faces an additional charge of cruelty to an animal.

The charges stem from an incident last year where a pregnant dog was allegedly set on fire.

Both men are set to return to court for mentions 19 April. Their bails have also been extended.

