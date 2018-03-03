JGHS provides support for students dealing with grief

John Gray Principal Jonathan Clarke says when the student body is affected by loss, he has to make sure the counselling support is readily available as the loss of a friend can impact the mental health of those in mourning, especially young people.

And this is exactly what he says he is doing for students after the sudden death of 16-year-old Albert Ebanks who passed away Monday (26 February.)

“One of my closest friends gone, so what am I going to do now? What are we going to do now?” said Dresen Harris, friend of Mr. Ebanks.

Friends of Albert Ebanks, the 16-year old student who passed away on Monday after battling leukemia continue to mourn his passing, but principal Jonathan Clarke said he’s taking care of them.

“I talked in an assembly and students will feel angry at some point, they’ll feel angry at the loss of a friend and it doesn’t make sense to them sometimes and us as adults, and within that family, we have to constantly model to them to be strong and also to be able to share their feelings and talk to each other,” said Mr. Clarke.

He said the school has the resources to offer counselling for students as for Mr. Ebanks’s friends, they say they feel the loss when going to class.

“The class that I found out, when he passed away, which I still don’t believe now, he used to sit behind me next to Greg, he used to be the piece of the puzzle everyone always had,” said friend Aiden Bodden.

While others remembered Mr.Ebanks for who he was as a person.

“Even if you were having a rough one, didn’t really feel like talking to anyone, I always felt like talking to albert because you know, he was the only one who would make me laugh,” said friend Marvin Travis Benitez.

“He was loving, caring, fun, generous, always making jokes, you barely see him vex or sad or anything, he’s always happy,” said friend Nathan McLaughlin.

The student body wants to continue helping Albert’s family.

The students say they’re going to finish the school year strong in his memory.

Mr. Ebanks’s parents issued a statement to the students, thanking them for their support.

