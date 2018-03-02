JGHS student succumbs to Leukemia

The John Gray student body is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Albert Ebanks who lost his battle with Leukemia on Monday (26 February.)

But they say his loss will not go in vain as they will continue to fundraise for his family as they did for him when he was at the school. During their Christmas assembly students donated $1000 towards Mr. Ebanks’s medical expenses and now they are raising funds to help with his final expenses.

Students are still shocked by his sudden passing.

“When I received the news, I did not believe it, up to this point, I still don’t believe it, knowing Albert I still think it’s something he set up,” said friend Greg Bennett.

Mr Ebanks had a bone marrow transplant two weeks ago. The student body described him as a smart teenager and someone who was always making his classmates smile.

