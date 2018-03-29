Joshua Ebanks Roof Top shooting trial dismissed

A grand court judge dismissed the trial for firearms accused Joshua “Patchy” Ebanks on Wednesday (March 28th).

Police accused Mr. Ebanks of being involved in a June shooting outside a Mary Street nightclub and firing numerous rounds at a nearby home.

The grand court trial for Joshua “Patchy” Ebanks ended before it really began.

On Monday (March 26th) a jury of 7 was selected to begin a 5 day trial.

On Tuesday (March 27th) proceedings were held in chambers and presiding judge Justice Michael Woods acquitted and discharged Mr. Ebanks of the charge of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence.

Mr. Ebanks’ charge stems from an incident in June 2017 where there was an altercation at Roof Top Lounge.

According to court records one of the men involved, Charles Walton, told police Mr. Ebanks chased him with a gun and shot at him several times.

Mr. Walton says he fled to a home on Myles Road, but was followed to the location where at least one gunman fired several shots at the home.

Investigators afterward confirmed at least 15 shots were fired at the building.

According to the court file, CCTV footage showed a male identified by several officers to be Mr. Ebanks with an object in his right hand which appears to be a firearm.

Mr. Ebanks in his police interview said Mr. Walton approached him with a gun at Roof Top Lounge and he quickly fled.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to a court clerk Judge Woods will deliver his judgement for dismissing the trial Thursday (March 29).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

