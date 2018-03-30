Joshua Ebanks shooting trial dismissed for lack of strong evidence

The charge against Joshua “Patchy” Ebanks was dismissed in the Roof Top shooting trial yesterday (28 March.)

The reason, the evidence was simply not good enough, that’s according presiding judge Micheal Woods.

He was charged with possession of imitation firearm with intent to commit and offence.

Today (29 March) the judge gave his reason for dismissing the charge.

He pointed out the most significant evidence in the case was CCTV footage of the events at Roof Top Lounge on Mary Street 3 June last year.

Though people can be seen in the footage it was not certain the person who appears to be holding a firearm, is, in fact Mr. Ebanks.

The presiding judge said he felt the only evidence for the case was faulty.

