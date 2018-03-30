Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News

Joshua Ebanks shooting trial dismissed for lack of strong evidence

March 29, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The charge against Joshua “Patchy” Ebanks was dismissed in the Roof Top shooting trial yesterday (28 March.)

The reason, the evidence was simply not good enough, that’s according presiding judge Micheal Woods.

He was charged with possession of imitation firearm with intent to commit and offence.

Today (29 March) the judge gave his reason for dismissing the charge.

He pointed out the most significant evidence in the case was CCTV footage of the events at Roof Top Lounge on Mary Street 3 June last year.

Though people can be seen in the footage it was not certain the person who appears to be holding a firearm, is, in fact Mr. Ebanks.

The presiding judge said he felt the only evidence for the case was faulty.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: