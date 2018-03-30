Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Junior Batabano gets record breaking participants

March 29, 2018
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

This year Junior Batabano has seen record-breaking participation.

Over 450 kids from 7 primary schools joined to take part in the festivities.

This is the 16th year for Junior Batabano and those who once participated as children have moved on to adult Batabano keeping the tradition alive.

“It’s part of the Cayman culture gives them an ideas of being creative of how they can then turn around and be creative with making their own costumes and with designing and those are things that we hope to encourage later on their need for design and innovation,” said junior Batabano coordinator Wendy-ann George.

The parade takes place 28 April.

