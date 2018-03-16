Less than 1% of National Conservation Council consultations require EIA

The National Conservation Council reconvened for its first meeting of 2018 Wednesday (14 March), its first after former chair Christine Rose-Smyth unexpectedly resigned from the council.

As the search continues for a replacement for Ms. Rose-Smyth, the council’s business continued, with the National Trust’s Christina Pineda handling the chairperson’s role for the meeting.

Readers may remember last year, when Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin signaled his intent to roll back the National Conservation Law, calling it ridiculous and an impediment to business. At the crux of his argument, the conservation council’s authority under section 43 of the law to require environmental impact assessments.

The council presented its counterpoint to the Premier’s rhetoric, in black and white data.

Out of 668 consultations from July 2016 through the end of 2017, just six, less than one percent were determined to require an EIA.

Out of these projects, only one was for a private developer. That was for Dart’s now infamous plan to remove almost a quarter mile of beach rock from a stretch of Seven Mile Beach.

