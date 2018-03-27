Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says he is hopeful that he will have a good working relationship with Cayman’s new Governor Anwar Choudhury having heard his priorities after taking his oath of office in the LA today (26 March.) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath caught up with Mr. Miller as he attended the welcome reception for the new Governor at Pedro St James tonight (26 March.)
-
Looking ahead as Governor Choudhury takes over
March 26, 2018
1 Min Read
