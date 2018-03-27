Kaaboo – Early Bird
News Politics

Looking ahead as Governor Choudhury takes over

March 26, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says he is hopeful that he will have a good working relationship with Cayman’s new Governor Anwar Choudhury having heard his priorities after taking his oath of office in the LA today (26 March.) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath caught up with Mr. Miller as he attended the welcome reception for the new Governor at Pedro St James tonight (26 March.)

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

