Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Crime News

Mangatal charged with DUI, careless driving

March 5, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Grand Court judge Ingrid Mangatal has been charged for driving under the influence and careless driving.
The charges stem from an incident in September.
The RCIPS this afternoon (5 March) confirmed the charges. They come as the statutory period to file charges against her expires.
Ms. Mangatal has been on police bail since she was arrested following a single-vehicle accident on West Bay Road, in the vicinity of the Lime Tree Bay Road.
The 53-year-old judge collided with a wall. She received minor injuries.
She is expected in court on 15 March.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: