Mangatal charged with DUI, careless driving

Grand Court judge Ingrid Mangatal has been charged for driving under the influence and careless driving.

The charges stem from an incident in September.

The RCIPS this afternoon (5 March) confirmed the charges. They come as the statutory period to file charges against her expires.

Ms. Mangatal has been on police bail since she was arrested following a single-vehicle accident on West Bay Road, in the vicinity of the Lime Tree Bay Road.

The 53-year-old judge collided with a wall. She received minor injuries.

She is expected in court on 15 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

