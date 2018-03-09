Mangatal remains on bench, Bermuda magistrate to try her case

Grand Court judge Ingrid Mangatal remains a sitting member of the judicial bench.

This even though she is facing DUI and careless driving charges, charges she will be appearing in court next week to answer.

Today Chief Justice Anthony Smellie issued a statement confirming that Ms. Mangatal continues to perform her duties. However he said she will be on leave during the latter part of next week.

He also said senior Bermuda magistrate Juan Wolffe will be appointed to preside over her case. He arrives next Tuesday. The Chief Justice said Magistrate Wolffe will be sworn in on Wednesday (14 March) and prepare for judge Mangatal’s hearing on Thursday (15 March.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

