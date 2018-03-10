Hurley’s Media Sales
Men charged for human smuggling appear in court

March 9, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Caymanians Ricky Manderson and Andrew Powery appeared in court today on charges of human smuggling after being found in Jamaican waters last week in a 28 foot vessel.

The 2 men said in interviews they left West Bay on March 2nd and developed engine problems while at sea.

They were eventually found by Jamaican coast guards.

They told Jamaican officials they were helping to take a friend back to Jamaica.

Manderson and Powery were transported back to Cayman on Wednesday (March 7th) and taken into custody by immigration.

The 2 men are to return to court March 13th.

Felicia Rankin

