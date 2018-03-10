Men warned after being found with 173 conch

Police Saturday (3 March) warn two men found with 173 conch.

The men were also found to have an undersized lobster and a spear gun.

The RCIPS officers in East End warned the men for intended prosecution for the offences of taking lobster during closed season, taking lobster under the prescribed size, taking over the prescribed limit of conch and possession of an unlicensed speargun.

The men involved include a 47-year old West Bay man and a 38-year old George Town man.

