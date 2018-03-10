Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Crime Environment News

Men warned after being found with 173 conch

March 9, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police Saturday (3 March) warn two men found with 173 conch. 

The men were also found to have an undersized lobster and a spear gun. 

The RCIPS officers in East End warned the men for intended prosecution for the offences of taking lobster during closed season, taking lobster under the prescribed size, taking over the prescribed limit of conch and possession of an unlicensed speargun. 

The men involved include a 47-year old West Bay man and a 38-year old George Town man. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: