Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
News Politics

Mental health facility gets CPA’s stamp of approval

March 9, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s first mental health facility gets the green light from planning.
The Central Planning Authority gave the $15 million facility it’s stamp of approval on Wednesday (7 March) when it met at the Government Administration Building.
The Ministry of Health said with this approval it will now seek building permit approval and prequalification of eligible contractors for construction.
The facility will be built by the ministry on a 15-acre plot off high rock road in East End.
The design and construction costs for the facility were drawn up by Toronto-based Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc, in collaboration with the Cayman Islands architectural and design firm DDL Studio.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: