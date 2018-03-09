Miller calls for bi-partisan approach in crime fight

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says a bi-partisan approach is needed to address Cayman’s crime situation.

And he’s taking a motion to the Legislative Assembly next week to make it happen.

The Opposition Leader is for calling the establishment of a Joint Select Committee of the LA to develop a crime strategy.

He said this approach will bring together all sides of the House to work toward a plan to fight crime.

“This committee could come up with a series of pointers and a strategy that outlines which agency is responsible for each of those strategies and then have the agencies produce the administrative framework for the implementation, the budget for the resources they need. This could be done in a three month period,” Mr. Miller said.

He said the motion for the JSC has been filed and will should be debated at the next sitting of the LA, that’s on 14 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

