Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Crime News

Miller calls for bi-partisan approach in crime fight

March 8, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says a bi-partisan approach is needed to address Cayman’s crime situation.
And he’s taking a motion to the Legislative Assembly next week to make it happen.
The Opposition Leader is for calling the establishment of a Joint Select Committee of the LA to develop a crime strategy.
He said this approach will bring together all sides of the House to work toward a plan to fight crime.
“This committee could come up with a series of pointers and a strategy that outlines which agency is responsible for each of those strategies and then have the agencies produce the administrative framework for the implementation, the budget for the resources they need. This could be done in a three month period,” Mr. Miller said.

He said the motion for the JSC has been filed and will should be debated at the next sitting of the LA, that’s on 14 March.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: