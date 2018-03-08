Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Miller calls for National Security Council meeting

March 7, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller today (7 March) calls for the immediate convening of the National Security Council in light of last night’s (6 March) murder in Prospect and armed robberies over the weekend.
Mr. Miller said the Council has not been meeting regularly and that has to change, especially following the recent gun-related crimes.
“They’ve only had one meeting in 10 months. I would like to see the National Security Council take on a more active role meeting more often to make sure the arms of Government, the entities of Government that are supposed to be dealing with crime are doing it. Not just only the enforcement from the police, but we need to know that Social Services is doing their bit,” Mr. Miller said.
He said the Council should be meeting at least once a month.
Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson said he would consider the Opposition Leader’s call.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

