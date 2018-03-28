Miller not convinced about Gov’t’s universal fiber optic network

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says he’s not convinced Government should fund a project to build a universal fiber optic network across Cayman.

In the last sitting of the Legislative Assembly earlier this month Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin outlined plans for Government to build its own network across the eastern districts where high-speed broadband is not readily available. Mr. Miller said he needs more answers.

“My concern about that is that is a huge investment from Government. Where is the money going come from? What happens when the Government spend how many million it takes to get it done and the day they are ready to open it CUC decides to cut their rates by 80% what happens then you know?” said Mr. Miller.

The North Side lawmaker said he would rather see Government enforce Telecom Providers’ License requirements.

