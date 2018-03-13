Flow – Mobile Revolution
Miller wants changes to how gun permits are issued

March 12, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller renewals calls for changes in the way firearm licenses are processed in Cayman. Right now, licenses are granted at the sole discretion of the Police Commissioner. But Mr. Miller said that should not be so and that he and East End MLA Arden McLean, in the past, have suggested a committee featuring two Caymanian Justices of the Peace joining the Police Commissioner to issue those licenses.

“Because the chief of police is usually an expat who has no real understanding of the culture of Cayman,” he said.

Mr Miller said it is his hope that this plan can once again be looked at and hopefully implemented.

