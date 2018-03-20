Minster Hew says work on Consumer Protection Bill continues

Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew says work is continuing on Cayman’s draft Consumer Protection Law. This as concerns were raised by some Chamber of Commerce members. The Minister responded to the concerns raised about the draft, he said it is still in its infancy stage. “Once the law reform society are through with their public consultation period it will come to government and the to caucus and Cabinet and then we will also have to have another public consultation period,” said Minister Hew. Chamber members had complained that the current draft would negatively impact business. The Chamber of Commerce has until 31 March to offer its suggestions for the proposed legislation. The Law Reform Commission extended the consultation period through 1 May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

