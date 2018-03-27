Kaaboo – Early Bird
Crime News

Missing teen has been found

March 26, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Missing teen Motesha Mothen has been found.
On Sunday (25 March) police said the 15-year-old girl was located and she appeared to be in good health.
Ms. Mothen was reported missing last week. She was last seen on Monday (19 March) in her John Gray High School uniform. She went to school that day and did not return home.
The teen and two other girls have been repeatedly reported missing on several occasions in the past and police have said they are working with the Department of Child and Family Services on why the girls keep disappearing.

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

