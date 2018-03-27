Missing teen has been found

Missing teen Motesha Mothen has been found.

On Sunday (25 March) police said the 15-year-old girl was located and she appeared to be in good health.

Ms. Mothen was reported missing last week. She was last seen on Monday (19 March) in her John Gray High School uniform. She went to school that day and did not return home.

The teen and two other girls have been repeatedly reported missing on several occasions in the past and police have said they are working with the Department of Child and Family Services on why the girls keep disappearing.

