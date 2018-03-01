Mom of 3 killed in collision on the Brac, family, co-workers still in shock

A mother of three is killed in a two-vehicle collision overnight in Cayman Brac. She is the second road fatality for 2018.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night (27 February) on Bight Road in the vicinity of Tibbet’s Turn Road.

Police are yet to release the woman’s name, but Cayman 27 understands the victim is 51-year-old Sharon Clarke, a Jamaican national.

According to the RCIPS officers responded to a collision involving Mc. Clarke’s Rav4 and a Honda Integra. She died on the spot.

The man driving the Honda Integra was taken to the Faith Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

And developments today (28 February) in the first fatality for 2018 as police arrest a 31-year-old East End resident on suspicion of dangerous driving in that incident.

28-year-old mother Altamica Bodden-Pearson was killed in that collision earlier this month on Farm Road.

The suspect is currently on police bail.

