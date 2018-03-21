More CCTV cameras coming for Eastern Districts

Hon. TThe Eastern Districts are set to get a boost in the number of CCTV cameras installed there. This as Government moves to address crime concerns in the area.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers confirmed the additional cameras as she responded to a parliamentary question on the issue from East End MLA Arden McLean in the LA on Friday (16 March.)

“It is feasible to install two camera pods in new locations increasing the overall number of cameras in the Eastern Districts by six as there are three cameras on each pod. In order to identify the best locations for the six new cameras the CCTV administrator will conduct physical and site assessments,” Ms. Rivers said.

The Minister said the CCTV administrator will also consult with police and the public to determine the best locations for the new camera pods.

