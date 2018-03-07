Rotary Central of the Cayman Islands has completed this year’s free, annual island-wide health screenings. Rotary Central’s Ravi Kapoor joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to talk about the club’s efforts to promote healthy living.
-
Share This!
More than 500 screened in 2018 Rotary Central initiative
March 6, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
Joe Avary
Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.