Crime News

Motorcycle crash update: Driver arrested, victim id released

March 27, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The 24-year-old driver involved in Sunday’s (25 March) crash near Spotts Beach has been arrested.
Today (27 March) the RCIPS said the man was detained on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He was released on police bail.
Motorcyclist Lenny Ray Pinet-Trusty was killed in that incident.
The collision happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday evening along Shamrock Road.
Mr. Pinet-Trusty was taken to Cayman Islands hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police also confirmed Mr. Pinet-Trusty’s identity today. He was 35-years-old.
He was Cayman’s third road fatality for 2018.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

