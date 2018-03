We’re a long way from Ireland, but you wouldn’t have guessed it Saturday (17 March) afternoon as scores of revelers toasted St. Partrick’s Day at Fidel Murphy’s on West Bay Road.

The music, dancing, and making merry started early in the morning and went through until midnight, with many in attendance wearing the traditional St. Patty’s Day green.

The holiday marks the passing of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, way back in AD 451.

