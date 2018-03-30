National Security Council to be convened

The National Security Council will meet in a week’s time.

Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury made the announcement this morning (29 March) it is in keeping with his promise to make crime his top priority.

The Governor addressed the issue today in his media briefing. He said he is in the process of making appointments to the council including two civil nominees. One proposed by the Premier and other by the Opposition Leader.

He stressed the NSC will not be a talk shop.

“They want it to be focused committee. I do not want to spend hours discussing politics or anything else. It is about decision-making, it’s about common understanding and a united action on issues of national security,” he said.

The Governor declined to share the names of the two nominees put forward for the Council.

He said they still have to be approved and sworn-in. He added Council meetings will be monthly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

