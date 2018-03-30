Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

National Security Council to be convened

March 29, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The National Security Council will meet in a week’s time.

Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury made the announcement this morning (29 March) it is in keeping with his promise to make crime his top priority.
The Governor addressed the issue today in his media briefing. He said he is in the process of making appointments to the council including two civil nominees. One proposed by the Premier and other by the Opposition Leader.
He stressed the NSC will not be a talk shop.
“They want it to be focused committee. I do not want to spend hours discussing politics or anything else. It is about decision-making, it’s about common understanding and a united action on issues of national security,” he said.
The Governor declined to share the names of the two nominees put forward for the Council.

He said they still have to be approved and sworn-in. He added Council meetings will be monthly.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

